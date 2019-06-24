Aug. 8, 1948 – June 23, 2019

LYNDON — Ila Smoot died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home in Lyndon. She was 70.

She was born Aug. 8, 1948, at Topeka, the daughter of Clayton Ray and Beulah Basel. She was later adopted by Harry Anderson.

She was raised in Topeka, until the family moved to Berryton in 1959. She attended grade school and middle school in Berryton.

She married Larry Hickman, to which a daughter, Stephanie, was born. They later divorced. She married Steven Thompson, to which a daughter, Mary, was born. They later divorced. She moved to Lyndon in 1979 and married Paul "Bud" Smoot Nov. 4, 1983. They later divorced.

She moved to Basehor in 2011 and returned to Lyndon in 2017 due to ill health. She worked many different jobs through the years and the last several years as a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Beulah; a brother, Clint; and a sister, Pamela.

She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Knauber and husband, Jerry, Overbrook, and Mary Jordan and husband, Scott, Lyndon; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Private memorial services were held at Vassar Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.