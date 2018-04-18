Feb. 6, 1931 – Dec. 20, 2017
OSAGE CITY — Ida M. Odle, formerly of Osage City, died Dec. 20, 2017.
Graveside interment services will be 2 p.m. on April 27 at Homestead Cemetery, Cedar Point.
