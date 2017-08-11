April 21, 1936 – Nov. 6, 2017

EMPORIA — Ida Jo Haag Swisher Jones died Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at Presbyterian Manor, Emporia. She was 81.

She was born April 21, 1936, at Emporia, the daughter of Albert Joseph and Helen Rose Brown Haag. She attended elementary school at St. Joseph’s at Olpe and graduated from Reading High School with the class of 1953.

She married Lowell “Dean” Swisher Oct. 30, 1954, at Assumption Catholic Church, Reading. They were later divorced.

She was known as a wonderful cook and baker. She prepared many delicious meals as proprietor of Jimmy’s Café in Reading during the late 1960s and early 1970s. She was later employed as a cook with the Woolworths Cafeteria in Emporia and Reading school cafeteria. She managed the Rock Village Court in Cassville, Mo., for her uncle Fritz Brown in the late 1970s before returning to Kansas to begin her 17 year career as a printer operator with Hallmark Cards at the Osage City and Leavenworth locations.

She married William T. Jones Feb. 13, 1993, at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, Lansing. She and Bill entered retirement together in July 1996 and resided in Madison and Olpe, before moving to Emporia Presbyterian Manor in 2013.

She was a member of the Olpe Red Hat Society and St. Teresa’s and St. Joseph’s Catholic Churches altar societies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynn Brinkman; three sisters, Rose Marie Pfaff, Shirley McAnarney and Mary Helen Haag; and four brothers, Howard, Arthur, Roger and David John Haag.

She will live on in the hearts of her husband, five children, Lisa Cox and husband, Bill, Madison, James Swisher and wife, Dixie, Inman, Dena Swisher, Auburn, Lonnie Swisher and wife, Nancy, Omaha, Neb., and Benjamin Swisher, Olpe; a son-in-law, Doug Brinkman, Parson; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; a brother, Mark Haag; and six sisters, Thouret Lea Gaughan, Charlotte Swisher, Cathy Brady, Virginia Penney, Connie Rogers and Alberta Smith.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Olpe. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. The rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hand in Hand Hospice or Lynn Brinkman Nursing Scholarship of Labette Community College and sent in care of Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.