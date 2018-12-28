Dec. 28, 1931 – Dec. 27, 2018

BURLINGAME — Henrietta Bernadine Heiman Quaney, Burlingame, died Dec. 27, 2018, at her home in Burlingame, KS. She was 86.

She was born Dec. 28, 1931, in rural Seneca, the daughter of Frank T. and Josephine Buessing Heiman. She attended school at St. Mary’s High School, St. Benedict.

After a time as a nanny, she moved to Topeka, and began work at Vern’s Cafe. She met the love of her life at a CYO dance in Topeka.

She married Joseph Quaney, February 11, 1961, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, St. Benedict. He survives of the home.

Once married, she and Joe settled in Burlingame and operated Quaney Farms for 57 years. She also worked at Dean’s, Marilynn’s, The Bell Mine and Santa Fe Cafes. Waitressing was a job she loved and she served many loyal customers, some of whom would travel many miles to get a table with her. She was active as a 4-H leader, catechism teacher, Young Farm Wife and an Altar Society member. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Scranton.

She was preceded in death by three children, Alice Mary, Roger Eugene and Ruth Ann; and three siblings, JoAnn Lierz, Frank Heiman, Jr. and Joseph Heiman.

Besides her husband, she is survived by four children, JoAnn (Mack C.) Colt, Lenexa, David (Chad Ledger) Quaney, Dallas, Texas, Duane (Amy) Quaney, Burlingame, and Jane (Shane) Downs, Santa Barbara, Calif.; six grandchildren, Mack J. and Jane Colt, Dillon, Anna and Seth Quaney and Eli Downs; two step-grandchildren, Kelli and Meagan Downs; a step-great-grandchild, Milo Custodio-Downs; and six siblings, Loyola Sudbeck, Rose McKay, Lambert Heiman, Grace Rottinghaus, Carol Lohman and Ellen Westerhaus.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City, with rosary beginning at 7 p.m. Light snacks will be served after the rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City, with lunch to follow at St. Brigid’s Hall after graveside services at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Scranton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church building fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.