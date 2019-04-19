Nov. 11, 1943 – April 18, 2019

CARBONDALE — Hellen E. Starkebaum, Carbondale, died April 18, 2019, at her home. She was 92.

She was born Nov. 11, 1926, at Dover, Okla., she was one of nine children born to Charles Tucker Beckmon and Anna Marie Chriestenson Beckmon. She grew up in Kingfisher County of Oklahoma, before moving to Kansas with her family as a teenager.

She married Arthur Harold Starkebaum, Nov. 14, 1943, at Yates Center. He preceded her in death. From this marriage came nine children. Through their lives, Harold and Hellen, lived in Georgia, for a few years, Colony, LeRoy, Vernon and Carbondale.

She loved her family. She also loved cooking and cleaning sewing and she loved to have time to do some canning. She also loved to travel. She loved her vacations to Colorado and Idaho. She also enjoyed the south and going to Georgia and Alabama. She enjoyed the Northeast as well especially, Niagara Falls and Maine.

She worked several jobs during her life. The most memorable was at Squat and Gobble Restaurant, Topeka, where she was a cook. She also worked at Stormont-Vail, in the nursery, taking care of newborns. She did daycare for many years before going to work for Brookside Manor, Overbrook, as a CNA on the night shift for many years. She later went back to running her daycare.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; seven brother, Alvin, Alfred, Bill, Melvin, Cecil, Charlie and Ralph; a sister, Florence; a son, Larry Wayne; and two son-in-law, Keith Lockwood and Elbert Mac McCormick.

She is survived by eight children; Charles Starkebaum and wife, Connie, Carbondale, Harold Starkebaum Jr., Lonestar, Sharon Lockwood, Vicksburg, Mich., Karen McCormick, Lawrence, Jerry Starkebaum and wife, Faye, Lake Charles, La., Kathy Prescott and husband, Cecil, Burlingame, LaDonna Wilson and husband, Larry, Baldwin City, and Darren Starkebaum and wife, Candy, Corpus Christi, Texas; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a few great-great grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 22 at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship, Carbondale. Interment will follow at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale. The family will receive friends, 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland hospice or Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.