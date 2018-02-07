Dec. 2. 1969 – June 12, 2018

EMPORIA — Heather Dianne Bartlett died June 12, 2018, at her home in Emporia. She was 48.

She was born Dec. 2, 1969, at Topeka, the daughter of Marvin and Linda Meyer Bartlett. She graduated from Marais des Cygnes Valley High School in 1988. She attended Emporia State University where she received her Bachelor's of Science in nursing.

She worked in several hospitals in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. She played guitar and would go to area nursing homes to play for the residents. She was a fisherwoman and enjoyed fishing at the area lakes.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Bartlett on July 19, 2017; two brothers, Donald Bartlett on Aug. 2, 1964, and Dwayne Bartlett on April 28, 1989.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Bartlett, Melvern; a sister, Melinda Reece, Lyndon; a niece, Kayla Rose; a nephew, Ronald Reece; many aunts and uncles; and other relatives and many friends.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7 at Melvern Church of God. Inurnment will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. July 6 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heather Bartlett Memorial Fund, to be designated later and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.