Died – July 30, 2017

OVERBROOK — Hazel Smith, Overbrook, died Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 95.

She married Arlie Smith in 1947. He died in 2009.

She is survived by three children, Nyla Smith, Topeka, Alan Smith and wife, Susan, Osage City, and Lana Moore and husband, Rick, Overbrook; 10 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Brookside Retirement Community, community room, 702 W. Seventh St., Overbrook, on the west edge of the Brookside Assisted Living facility.

Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook United Methodist Church, Help House in Lyndon or The Jayhawk Theater Project, and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

