Dec. 21, 1930 – Dec. 11, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Harold W. Scheetz, Osage City, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at an Osage City nursing home. He was 87.

He was born Dec. 21, 1930, at Topeka, the son of George and Hettie Michael Scheetz. He grew up and lived on the family farm in rural Burlingame, where he farmed most of his life. He was baptized Jan. 5, 1953, as a member of Jehovah's Witnesses.

He married Beverly J. Priddy June 12, 1965. She survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, George Scheetz Jr.; and a sister, Mary Jane Rowley.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Don Scheetz, Topeka, and Dave Scheetz, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was cremated. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 24262 S. U.S. Hwy 75, Lyndon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses and sent in care of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 190 E. 205th. St., Lyndon, KS 66451.