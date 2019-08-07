Nov. 13, 1939 – July 2, 2019

TOPEKA — Harford “Shorty” Goodyear, Lyndon, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. He was 79.

He was born Nov. 13, 1939, at Topeka, the son of James Eldon Goodyear and Georgetta Mary Sullivan Goodyear. He grew up in Richland, and graduated from Overbrook High School with the class of 1956. He then attended Washburn University, Topeka. He lived most of his life in the Overbrook area.

He held several different jobs throughout his work life including owning a construction company, BA Durst Construction. He then worked for Herrman’s Excavating, Topeka, as a construction superintendent for almost 20 years until his retirement on 2004.

He married Sharon Louise Fuqua in 1963. They later divorced.

He was a member of N.R.A, Quails Unlimited and a former member of Masonic Ridgeway Lodge No. 62 of Overbrook.

He was a wonderful man to know and be around. He loved to tell stories, drink beer and just shot the breeze with neighbors and friends. If “let me tell ya partner,” came out of his mouth you knew to sit down and listen because a story was coming. He could fix nearly anything. There are many lake friends who always knew if they broke their equipment to just leave it at Shorty’s shop and he would have it ready to go for you when you got back next weekend.

He was an avid KU fan and loved to watch PBR bull riding and NASCAR even though he would often complain of it being rigged. Living out at the lake, he of course loved to hunt and was always ready to go fishing. He loved his family very deeply, but they all knew that they were second to his true love, his black lab, Buster. Buster and Shorty went everywhere together and their love for each other was obvious to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his companion, Sherry Rogers, Lyndon; two sons, Todd Goodyear and wife, Jane, Overbrook, and Tadd Goodyear and wife, Marsha, Overbrook; three siblings, Jim Goodyear and wife, Carol, Carbondale, Jane Anderson and husband, Jim, Overbrook, and Susan Marshall and husband, Fred, Overbrook; two stepchildren, Heather Stuart and husband, Mike, Kansas City, and Tiffany Teems and husband, Jason, St. Clair, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Jeremy DeShazer and wife, Lindsey, Justin DeShazer, Chandler and Brooklyn Guffey, Connor Hadl and Brittany, Bethany, Zachary and Cameron Teems; and his beloved dog, Buster.

Funeral services were July 8 at United Methodist Church, Overbrook. Interment followed at Overbrook Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to Brookside Retirement Community or Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.