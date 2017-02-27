June 7, 1949 – February 21, 2017

BALDWIN CITY — Greg P. Dorr, 67, Ottawa, Kansas, passed away February 21, 2017, at Baldwin City.

He was born June 7, 1949, at Emporia, Kansas, the son of Walter Dale and Geraldine Davis Dorr. He grew up in Burlingame, and graduated from Burlingame High School in 1967. He also attended Mesa Community College, Mesa, Arizona for two years.

Greg served in the US Army, and later in the Army Reserves. He was a mechanic, working in Manhattan, Kansas for 20 years, and later for Apache Sanitation, Apache Junction, Arizona, where he retired after 17 years of service, and moved to Ottawa. He was a Master Life Member of the Handymen Club of America.

He was married to Nancy Furst, they were divorced, and she preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by his father, Dale Dorr, a son, Gary Dorr, and two brothers Bruce and Kevin Dorr.

He is survived by a son, Jeff, a daughter Lisa, his mother, Geraldine, two sisters Susan and Gwen, and several grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Ramskill Chapel, Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. Inurnment will follow in Burlingame Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Chapter of the American Heart Association, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.