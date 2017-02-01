Aug. 5, 1931 – Dec. 31, 2016

TOPEKA—Glenna Clarene Dehn ascended into the arms of Jesus Dec. 31, 2016, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka. She was 85.

She was born Aug. 5, 1931, at Abilene, the daughter of Harold and Avis Kready Fagan. She lived around the Lyndon community until moving to Topeka in 1973.

She graduated from Quenemo High School in 1948 and attended business school.

She worked in accounting and taught accounting for a time. She was a charter member of Mt. Pleasant Community Church near Lyndon, and attended First Church of the Nazarene, Topeka.

She married Donald Dehn Sept. 4, 1949, at Aline, Okla. He preceded her in death on Aug. 1, 1988.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Avis; and a sister, Joleen Hansen.

She is survived by two sons, Dan Dehn and wife, Kathy, Lyndon, and Dennis Dehn, Topeka; two daughters, Jacque Hurt and husband, Wayne and Jere Niehoff and husband, Glen, all of Topeka; a brother, Veryl Fagan, Rocky Ford, Colo.; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at First Church of the Nazarene, 10th and Buchanan streets, Topeka. The family will receive friends following services at the church. Inurnment will be in Lyndon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, children’s department and sent in care of First Church of the Nazarene, 1001 S.W. Buchanan, Topeka, KS 66604.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon is assisting the family.