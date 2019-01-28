Jan. 5, 1952 – Jan. 21, 2019

OSAGE CITY — Glenn Allen Adamson, Osage City, and a former resident of Cashmere, Wash., died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. He was 67.

He was born Jan. 5, 1952, at Wenatchee, Wash., the son of Allen T. and Marion E. Brown Adamson. He grew up in Cashmere.

He was active in many youth organizations. Some of his favorite times were spent visiting his grandparents in Chehalis, Wash.

He attended Cashmere schools and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1970. He went on to attend Whitman College, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in math in 1974. He then enrolled at Eastern Washington University and earned his master's degree in 1976. He continued his education with the goal of becoming a college instructor. During this time, he attended classes and taught at schools in Macomb, Ill., Augusta, Ga., and Oregon.

In the early 1980s, he enrolled in the doctorate program at Washington State University. In the mid-1980s while continuing his WSU studies, he moved to Kansas and taught at Emporia State University and later at Ottawa University. During this time, he settled in Osage City.

In 1992, Glenn achieved a lifelong goal when he earned his doctorate degree from WSU. He worked as a statistician for the state of Kansas during the 1990s until he returned to the education field in the early 2000s with a teaching position at Benedictine College, Atchison.

He held other teaching positions at colleges around the country but his love of Kansas would lead him back there in 2005. He then worked at various jobs until he returned to Osage City and retired in 2014.

He made many friends over the years and he cherished those relationships. He enjoyed traveling the back roads in his truck or jeep, going fishing and hunting and reading or watching videos about war history. One of his greatest joys was his dog Zeus and the times they would spend going on walks around town. He also valued volunteer service and the opportunity to help others.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Osage City. He was also a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity and had been a member of Masonic Lodge at Cashmere and Wenatchee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen, in 2008; his mother, Marion, in 2009; his grandmother, Maude Adamson, in 1972; and his grandfather, William Adamson, in 1979.

He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Linda and John Barta, Wenatchee; and many friends in Osage City.

Inurnment will be held at Osage City.

VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City, is assisting the family.