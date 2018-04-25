Gladys Girsch

Oct. 10, 1922 – April 24, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Gladys “Gladdie” Walton Girsch died April 24, 2018, at Osage Nursing Center, Osage City. She was 95.

She was born Oct. 10, 1922, at Carbondale, the daughter of John W. and Hannah Clayton Walton. She graduated from Garnett High School in 1940. She attended Emporia State College, Washburn and Tulsa Business College.

She married Russell R. Girsch June 28 1942. Her husband was a FBI Special Agent. They resided in Washington D.C., Newark, N.J., Atlanta, Ga., Detroit, Mich., Topeka, Kansas City, Mo., Chicago, Ill., and retiring in Osage City in 1978. Russell and Gladys enjoyed 60 years together.

She worked as secretary/accountant for Kansas Power and Light, Trans World Airline, War Department, Officer of Solictors with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Sealed Power Corporation.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Osage City Country Club, Meadow Lark Laringectomy Club and two bridge clubs. She was a avid golfer.

She is survived by a nephew, great-nephew and many, many friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 26 at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Friends will visit an hour before service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 W. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.