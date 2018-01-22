June 20, 1922 – Jan. 18, 2018

OVERBROOK — Gerald V. Wagoner, Scranton, formerly of Doniphan-Brown counties, died Thursday evening, Jan. 18, 2018, at Brookside Manor, Overbrook. He was 95.

He was born June 20, 1922, at Severance, one of three children born to Herman and Minnie Townley Wagoner. He grew up near Leona where he attended country school, later graduating from Leona High School with the class of 1940 prior to attending Highland Junior College.

He farmed for 18 years near Leona before going to work for Streib and Son, a plumbing and heating business in Hiawatha for which he worked for 19 years. His last place of employment was for Brown County School District 415, in maintenance, for nine years before retiring.

He was a long time member of Bellevue United Methodist Church, north of Leona, where he was very active through the years as song leader, church treasurer, Sunday school teacher, choir member and Youth Fellowship. He also sang tenor in a quartet at the church. In later years, he attended the United Methodist Church at Overbrook.

He enjoyed woodworking, stained glass work and reading.

He married Margaret Sherman, June 20, 1947, at Bellevue Church. She survives. They moved from the farm to Hiawatha where they lived for many years prior to moving to Scranton, to be near their daughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters Mildred Miller and Dorothy Streator.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Keith Wagoner and wife, Sandra, Bedford, Ky., and Steve Wagoner and wife, Jane, Leavenworth; a daughter, Phyllis Alcorn and husband, Tom, Scranton; six grandchildren, Jessica Wagoner, Heather Baker and husband, Tyrone, Bryan Wagoner and wife, Megan, Rob Wagoner and wife, Angela, Venus Wilson and husband, Chad and Wesley Alcorn and wife, Mercedes; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Overbrook United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kathleen Whitmore officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, north of Leona, with Pastor Jerry Petering officiating.

The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Overbrook United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bellevue or Overbrook United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.