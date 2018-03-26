Jan. 31, 1947 – March 20, 2018

BURLINGAME — Gary L. White, Burlingame, died Thursday, March 20, 2018. He was 71.

He was born Jan. 31, 1947, at Colby, the son of Newlin and Bettie White. He grew up in Colby and graduated from Colby High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971 as a K-9 sentry dog handler during the Vietnam War.

He married Bonnie Bloom in 1972. They later divorced. They had two daughters, Jessie Ruth and Amanda Lynn.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1973 and his masters degree in 1974 in speech and language pathology from Fort Hays Kansas State College. He was employed by Three Lakes Educational Cooperative as a speech pathologist and worked with children in various school districts throughout the Osage and Franklin counties.

He married Linda Pickett Bailey in 1990 and three stepchildren were added to the family, Scott, Laura and Sean. The remainder of his life was lived in Burlingame.

After 37 years of working with children, he was forced to retire in 2012 due to health issues. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he was able to continue working with children by teaching primary.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Newlin and Bettie White.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda; two daughters, Jessie White, Burlingame, and Amanda Walton, Topeka; a stepson, Scott Bailey and wife, Jessica, Pomona; a stepdaughter, Laura Butcher and husband, Jeremy, Overland Park; a stepson, Sean Bailey and wife, Leandra, Shawnee; a sister, Terry Hamit and husband, Don, Stockton; and 10 grandchildren, Dakota Brown, Jacob White, Brenan White, Peyton Walton, Dallin Bailey, Emma Bailey, Hunter Bailey, Makenna Bailey, Alexandra Bailey and Evelyn Butcher.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3611 S.W. Jewell Ave., Topeka. Inurnment will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 26 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Perpetual Education Fund, sponsored by the LDS Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.