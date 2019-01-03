May 2, 1937 – Feb. 28, 2019

VASSAR — Gary Dean Thompson died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home near Vassar. He was 81.

He was born May 2, 1937, near Michigan Valley, the son of Ernest and Eunice Warren Thompson. He lived most of his life around the Michigan Valley community and lived near Vassar for the last nine years.

He worked for DuPont, in Topeka, for over 30 years and always farmed and raised cattle. He worked for DuPont, in Topeka, for over 30 years and always farmed and raised cattle. He owned and operated Buzzard's Pizza in Lyndon, Pomona and Osage City since 1991. He was a leader in 4-H for many years. He was a leader in 4-H for many years.

He married Barbara Johnson in 1957. They later divorced. He married Linda Neill, December 1987, at Overbrook. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice; a brother, Joe Thompson; and a sister, Shirley Lindbloom.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gary Thompson and wife, Bonnie, Osage City, and Ed Thompson and wife, Penny, Pomona; two daughters, Susan Cassity, Hastings, Neb., and Jessica Watts, Quenemo; a sister, Sharon Tucker and husband, Gary, Cabot, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Pomona.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hand In Hand Hospice and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.