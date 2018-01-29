Oct. 10, 1922 – Jan. 25, 2018

LYNDON — Garlena Grace Bartz Anstaett died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, after a brief illness. She was 95.

She was born Oct. 10, 1922, on the family farm north of Lyndon, the daughter of Walter and Grace Basel Bartz.

After graduating from Lyndon High School and attending Normal Training to obtain her teaching certificate, she taught from 1940 to 1946.

She married Roger E. Anstaett Dec. 18, 1942. He preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2006.

When Roger returned to Osage County after World War II, they established and operated a successful farming operation for nearly 60 years. Her passions included gardening, sewing, cooking, genealogy, travel and first and foremost, her family.

She was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church and for the last three years of her life, part of the Vintage Park community in Osage City.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Fred and Gregg; and a great-grandson, Bryce Reed.

She is survived by two sons, Jerry Anstaett and wife, Barbara, Lyndon and Don Anstaett and wife, Kathy, Warsaw, Mo.; two daughters, Nancy Anstaett and Bob Rowe, Overland Park, and Janet Jackson and husband, Kevin, Andover; two daughter-in-laws, Connie Anstaett, Westmoreland, and Melinda Anstaett, Lyndon; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Delores Anstaett; a brother-in-law, Kirk Anstaett; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Lyndon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church or Lyndon Alumni Association for scholarships and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.