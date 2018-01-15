Aug. 16, 1925 – Jan. 10, 2018

TOPEKA — Gale D. Patterson passed to his eternal life Jan. 10, 2018, at Stormont-Vail Hospital, Topeka, with his family by his side. He was 92.

He was born Aug. 16, 1925, at Melvern, the son of Verlin John and Miriam Criss Patterson. He was the fourth born in a family of six.

He attended Rock Creek Grade School, a one-room school and graduated from Melvern High School in 1943. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II along with his two brothers, Otis and Maurice. He was privileged to take an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. in 2007 and honored to have served his country.

After his return from the service, he moved to his farm east of Melvern where he farmed and was a cattleman.

He married Dorothy Fitch Oct. 10, 1947, at Ottawa. She survives.

He worked for the Corps of Engineers at Melvern Lake until his retirement in 1988. In 2017, he received his 50-year membership plaque from the Woodward-Belt-Heilman-Arb American Legion Post No. 317. He was a member of the True Grace Community Church at Melvern.

His greatest enjoyment came from attending his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, 4-H events and any other activities they participated in. He loved when the family was altogether.

He was a shining example of the character that defines the “Greatest Generation.” He instilled in his family his strength and traditional American values. Those touched by him were given a gift we can never repay.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Louise Privat and Norma Dee Arb; and two brothers, Maurice Patterson and Otis Patterson.

Besides his wife of 70 years, he is survived by three daughters, Nancy Yockey and husband, Larry, Connie Butts and husband, Allen and Sandra Bullock and husband, Terry, all of Melvern; a son, Daryl Patterson and wife, Gloria, Melvern; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, R.D. Patterson and wife, Norma, Melvern.

He was a prankster and loved making people smile. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, his friendly personality and most of all that he was a wonderful dad and grandfather, leaving us with memories that make us laugh and cry.

Gale, enjoy your crown in Heaven that you’ve earned.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15, at Feltner Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery east of Melvern.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern Post No. 317 or True Grace Community Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home.