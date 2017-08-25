Oct. 10, 1913

OSAGE CITY — Francsica “Frances” Moreno Lira died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at her home in Osage City. She was 103.

She was born Oct. 10, 1913, at San Franciso de Rencon, Mexico, the daughter of Nicholas Lira and Gabriella Moreno. Her family moved to the United States when she was 2-years-old.

She was a housekeeper the majority of her life. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Altar Society in Osage City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Frank, Margarieto and Jacinto “Cassie” Lira; and three sisters, Mary Lira, Jessie Aguirre and Tremida Lira.

She will be forever remembered by her brother, Timoteo “Tim” Lira, Osage City; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Osage City. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the church. Family will receive friends after the rosary. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Osage City.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth St., Osage City, KS 66523.

Condolences can be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.