Jan. 11, 1947 – Nov. 3, 2018

TOPEKA — Frances Kay Coffman, Melvern, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. She was 71.

She was born Jan. 11, 1947, on a farm near Alpine community, the daughter of John Wardie and Pearl Edna Burnett Davis. Her family moved to Topeka, where she graduated from Topeka High School in 1965.

She worked for Palmer News for several years and after moving to Melvern in 1997, she worked at Mayes House, Melvern.

She married to Carl Coffman March 24, 1972, at Lyndon. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2012.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters and brother.

She is survived by two stepsons, Kenneth Coffman and David Coffman; a niece, Neva Thurston Smith; four nephews, Brian Allison, Kenneth Allison, Wardie Davis and Larry Thurston; great-nieces and nephews; and her dog Daisy.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon. The family will receive friends, 10:30 until service time. Inurnment will be at Lyndon Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feltner Funeral Home, to purchase a cement bench for the cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com as well as memories and thoughts of Frances to make a book of memories for the family.