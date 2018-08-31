March 5, 1929 – Aug. 30, 2018

MAPLE HILL — Floyd Edwin Henderson entered his eternal reward Thursday, Aug. 30 at his home near Maple Hill. He was 89.

He was born March 5, 1929, at Wakarusa, the son of Sam and Hazel Thompson Henderson. He was raised on the family farm east of Auburn on Urish Road and attended school at Six Mile schoolhouse through eighth grade and graduated from Auburn Rural High School with the class of 1947.

He attended Auburn Presbyterian Church as a boy and came to faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at a young age.

He married his high school sweetheart, Norma Louise Faulk, May 2, 1948, at Auburn Presbyterian Church. She survives of the home.

After their marriage, Floyd and Norma lived for five years on a farm on Wanamaker Road south of Topeka and then purchased a farm south of Willard in rural Wabaunsee County where they lived together for nearly 65 years.

He was a farmer and dairyman and was no stranger to hard work and clean living. He was rarely sick and never missed a morning or evening milking for 46 years.

He attended Willard Baptist Church and was a member of Dover Federated Church, where he served many years as a Sunday School teacher and as a member of the church’s governing board at the time that the front expansion was built. He loved congregational singing in church and would occasionally perform special music by singing or playing trumpet or harmonica.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Reba Collins; and a brother, Richard Dean Henderson, who died in infancy.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Mary Lou and Arlyn “Frog” May, Rural Auburn; two sons, Lee “Joker” and Brenda Henderson, New Cambria, and Eric and Vicki Henderson, Topeka; nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3 Dover Federated Church. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 at Dover Federated Church. Burial will follow services at Auburn Cemetery.

“But I would not have you to be ignorant, brethren, concerning them which are asleep, that ye sorrow not, even as others which have no hope. For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 338, Eskridge, KS 66423.

