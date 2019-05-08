Sept. 10, 1947 – May 26, 2019/

OGDEN, Utah — Floy McElfresh, Lyndon, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Ogden, Utah. She was 71.

She was born Sept. 10, 1947, at Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Floyd and Wilma Brim three months.

She worked for Osage County Sheriff's Department for 32 years until her retirement. She was a member of Fraternal Order of Police and attended Melvern United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Wilma; two brothers, Samuel McElfresh and Daniel McElfresh; and a sister, Wanda Estabrooks.

She is survived by a son, Joseph McElfresh and wife, Melissa, Syracuse, Utah; two brothers, David McElfresh, Ottawa, and Delbert McElfresh, Mission, Texas; two nieces, Tina and Dawn Estabrooks, both of Ottawa; two grandchildren, Chelsy Hardin, Osage City, and Zachary McElfresh, Lawrence; and two great-grandchildren, Kaiden Bentley and Easton Dean, both of Osage City.

Graveside memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Americus Cemetery. Family will meet with friends following the service at Lyndon Community Building.

Memorial contributions may be made to ECKAN and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.