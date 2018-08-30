Sept. 21, 1912 – Aug. 28, 2018

MARENGO, Ill. — Flossie H. Duffey, formerly of Osage City, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at her daughters home near Marengo, Ill. She was 105.

She was born Sept. 21, 1912, at Council Grove, the daughter of Grover and Clara Wiggins Burnett.

She loved bowling, which she happily did until she was 95. She also enjoyed sewing and traveling. Her family was most important to her and she loved any time spent with them.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Duffey; a son, Albert Lee Duffey; her parents; a sister; and two brothers.

She is survived by two daughters, Clara Piper and husband, Bill and Judy Miller; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to True Grace Community Church or Transitions Hospice and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.