Lamont Hill, Vassar, will display fireworks at dusk June 29, at Lamont Hill driving range.
The City of Lebo will host a fireworks display at dusk June 29, following a weekend filled with activities at its Stars and Stripes celebration.
Grace Community Church, Overbrook, will host a display on the evening of July 3. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a dinner and program.
Osage City will host a fireworks display 10 p.m. July 4. An ice cream social, food vendors, bounce play sets, music and more will begin the evening at 6 p.m.
Osage County Fire District No. 5 will host a fireworks display at dusk July 4 at Lyndon Saddle Club Arena. Lyndon Saddle Club will have a concession stand. Gates and the concession stand opens at 6 p.m. and admission is free.
The City of Overbrook will host a fireworks display at dusk July 4.
Pomona State Park will hold its fireworks show at dusk July 5 in the open field near the north entrance gate on the west side of the park.
Fireworks displays throughout county
Lamont Hill, Vassar, will display fireworks at dusk June 29, at Lamont Hill driving range.