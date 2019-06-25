Fireworks displays throughout county

By The Herald-Chronicle on Tue, 06/25/2019 - 13:37

Lamont Hill, Vassar, will display fireworks at dusk June 29, at Lamont Hill driving range.
The City of Lebo will host a fireworks display at dusk June 29, following a weekend filled with activities at its Stars and Stripes celebration.
Grace Community Church, Overbrook, will host a display on the evening of July 3. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a dinner and program.
Osage City will host a fireworks display 10 p.m. July 4. An ice cream social, food vendors, bounce play sets, music and more will begin the evening at 6 p.m.
Osage County Fire District No. 5 will host a fireworks display at dusk July 4 at Lyndon Saddle Club Arena. Lyndon Saddle Club will have a concession stand. Gates and the concession stand opens at 6 p.m. and admission is free.
The City of Overbrook will host a fireworks display at dusk July 4.
Pomona State Park will hold its fireworks show at dusk July 5 in the open field near the north entrance gate on the west side of the park.

