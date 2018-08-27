April 24, 1923 – Aug. 15, 2018
TROUTVILLE, Va. — Fern E. Rich, Overbrook, died Aug. 15, 2018. She was 95.
Memorial service will be Sept 28 at Rainbow Forest Baptist Church, Troutville, Va.
