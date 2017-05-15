Nov. 15, 1943 – May 11, 2017

AUBURN — Faye Aleen Provost, Burlingame, passed away peacefully May 11, 2017, at Homestead of Auburn with her family and loved ones by her side. She was 73.

She was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 1943, at Burlingame. She attended school in Burlingame, graduating from Burlingame High School in 1961.

During her school years, she made many lifelong friends that she treasured deeply. She went on to attend Clark’s Business School, Topeka, and subsequently began a career as a legal secretary.

She married her high school sweetheart, Max M. Provost, June 1, 1963, also from Burlingame. The couple was married at Scranton Methodist Church. He survives.

Shortly thereafter, they moved to Emporia, but then returned home to Burlingame to raise a family. Their union welcomed three children, Craig in 1964, Cathy in 1966, and Carla in 1969.

She began a career as a legal secretary that she enjoyed for 36 years, with most of that time at the Godderz Law Office, Burlingame.

Being the amazing grandmother that she was, she left her career to care for her third grandchild, Taylor. She touched the lives of countless people over the years both through her work as well as simply through her graciousness to always lend a hand.

She was a loving, fun natured wife, mother, and grandmother. She was blessed with 53 years of marriage to the love of her life and best friend, Max. She treasured their trips every five years to celebrate the anniversary of their marriage.

She knew how to celebrate life, and inspired many with her infectious smile. She loved music, dancing, attending rock and country concerts with Max and friends, snow skiing, all things K-State and most of all spending time with family and friends.

She was known for hosting elaborate holiday meals for the extended family, and cherished the noisy laughter that filled her home. She and her husband were avid sports enthusiasts, always present in the stands for their children and grandchildren’s activities. She was lovingly known by many closest to her as “Feebee”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive Hotchkiss Anstaett and Frederick Anstaett.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Craig Provost and wife, Chasity, Cathy Francis and husband, Bob, and Carla Provost and Sandi; five grandchildren, Tim Provost, Kaylee Provost, Taylor Francis, Matthew Francis, and Haley Provost-Goldhamer; three brothers Fred Anstaett and wife, Carol, Keith Anstaett and wife, Eva, and Tommy Anstaett and wife, Iona, a best friend, Nancy Kline; life-long family friend, Corinne Dubois; and a multitude of wonderful friends.

A celebration of life was held May 15, 2017 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, Clinical Research Center 4350 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Mailstop 6002, Fairway, KS 66205, or sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.