March 13, 1928 – Jan. 15, 2019

SHAWNEE — Fay Lucile Noah, Osage City, died Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Shawnee. She was 90.

She was born March 13, 1928, at Cabool, Mo., the daughter of Paul Andrew and Rachel Esther Bray Altis.

She married Howard Warren Welch. They later divorced. She married James Noah, Feb. 27, 1982. He preceded her in death on July 12, 2012.

She lived in Osage City for 23 years. She owned and operated a restaurant.

She will be forever remembered by two daughters, Dana Kay Williams and husband, Bruce, Hawaii, and Debra Hedrick, Blue Spring, Mo.; two sons, Michael Joseph Welch and wife, Pam, Kansas City, and David Noah and wife, Tina, Kansas City; a brother, Hubert Altis and wife, Norma, of Liberty, Mo.; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, Osage City. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 at Altis No. 2 Cemetery, Cabool, Mo.

