Nov. 29, 1928 – Dec. 27, 2018

OVERBROOK — Eva Katherine Sebring, Overbrook, formerly of Burlingame, died Dec. 27, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 90.

She was born Nov. 29, 1928, the daughter of Fred Aaron Sortor and Ana Urania Carolina Tolin Sortor, Colby. She grew up in Clay Center, graduating from Clay Center High School with the class of 1946 with a degree in normal training.

She married LeRoy Sebring Oct. 19, 1946, at Clay Center. They celebrated 52 years of marriage until Leroy passed away in 1998.

Eva and LeRoy moved to Topeka in the early 1950s. She worked for Macy’s and Dillard’s in Topeka, as a sales associate for over 30 years, retiring in 1996. In 1970, they moved to Burlingame where she lived until 2006, when she moved to Overbrook.

She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Topeka, until moving to Overbrook. She then attended Overbrook Bible Church. She spent many hours at Osage County Senior Center, Osage City. She loved to sew and participate in their crafts programs. She even spent time oil painting.

She always enjoyed getting together with retired Macy’s workers group at Perkins to catch up over a cup of coffee. She loved to ride horses. She participated in a 100 mile trail ride, which was a great memory for her.

She was a member of Topeka Round-up Club and served the club for many years as a board member. She was also an avid cake decorator. Her artistic abilities were always up to the challenge of a great cake to make. Most important to her was family. She adored them all and enjoyed time they spent with her over the years.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Betty Eustice; and two brothers, Fred Sortor and Ned Sortor.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Sebring, Topeka, and Barbara Sund and husband, Doug, Overbrook; a son, Aaron Sebring and wife, Debra, Burlingame; six grandchildren, Lori Allison, Topeka, Trent Allison and wife, Shannon, Topeka, C. Jagger Swisher, Overbrook, Ali Weaver and husband, Alex, Aubrey, Texas, Melody Baker, Silver Lake, and Shannon Price and husband, Shane, Reading; 14 great grandchildren, Madison, Brenna, Allison, Pierce, Clement, Emma, McClain, Charlie Clare, Lexi, Morgan, Will, Tristan, Titan and Talon; and three great-great-grandchildren, Trysten, Natalie and Daschel LeRoy.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Overbrook United Methodist Church, Overbrook. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery, Burlingame. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday prior to service at the church

Memorial contributions may be made to National Alzheimer’s Association and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, 730 Western Heights Drive, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at lamb-roberts.com.