Jan. 12, 1924 – Jan. 25, 2019

OVERBROOK — Eunice Christina Pohl Breithaupt, Overbrook, went to be with the Lord Jan. 25, 2019. She was 95.

She was born Jan. 12, 1924, at the family home in rural Baldwin City, the daughter of Henry and Alma Pohl, the youngest of three children.

She married Fred Breithaupt April 4, 1945, at her parent’s home at Ottawa. He preceded her in death. Fred and Eunice farmed and raised cattle for over 50 years on their farm outside of Overbrook.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Orvil Pohl and Ralph Pohl; and a grandson, Alazar Laymon.

She is survived by three daughters, Charlotte Breithaupt, Dallas, Texas, Marilyn and Karl Peterjohn, Wichita, and Janice and Tom Laymon, Wilmington, Del.; three grandchildren, Christina and Alex Peterjohn and Werke Laymon.

A family visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Grace Community Church, 310 E. Eighth St., Overbrook, KS 66524. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at Worden United Methodist Church Cemetery, 298 E. 900th Rd., Baldwin City, KS 66006. The cemetery is just east of the church on Highway 56.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church, Worden United Methodist Church or Sunday Breakfast Mission, 110 N. Poplar St. Wilmington, DE 19801. The mission work is of Janice and Tom Laymon.