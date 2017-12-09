May 3, 1939 – Sept. 10, 2017

SCRANTON — Esther I. Hollar, Scranton, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at her home. She was 78.

She was born May 3, 1939 at the family farm in Scranton, the daughter of Clarence and Emma Nester Rowe. She graduated from Carbondale High School.

She worked as a cook for Santa Fe Trail High School for 26 years and also at Casey's General Store in Scranton. She was a member of Scranton United Methodist Church and Scranton Lion’s Club. She was well known for her cookies and breads at the holidays, pies for individuals in town or for anything with zucchini.

She married Clarence R. Hollar, Oct. 2, 1964 at Scranton United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2001.

She is survived by three children, Rex Hollar and wife, Sheila, Sherri Dean and husband, Dale and Gary Hollar and Gina Holland; 12 grandchildren, Matthew Hollar and wife, Gina, Adam Hollar and wife, Tara, Nichole Almos and husband, Roland, Laura Pague, Cordell Hollar, Austin Holland, Christopher Dean and wife, Jenene, Ricky Barngrover and wife, Amber, Brian Barngrover and wife, Dana, Kevin Dean and wife, Alisha, Willie Hicks and wife, Savannah and Nikki Bell and husband, Andy; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Howard Rowe and wife, Lauretha.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 15 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Burial will follow at Carbondale Cemetery, Carbondale. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 14 at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice or Osage County Meals On Wheels and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.