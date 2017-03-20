February 1, 1928 – February 27, 2017

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Ernestine “Erni” J. Muzzy, age 89, formerly of Lawrence, died February 27, 2017 at Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Erni was born February 1, 1928, in Ottawa, Kansas to Jose and Pilar (Nava) Jaimes. She attended school in Ottawa, then in Lawrence, graduating from High School there in 1946. Erni earned her BA in Education from Washburn University in Topeka and then her Masters in Social Work from KU. She worked for School District 501 in Topeka as a Truancy Officer and at Washburn University as a Career Counselor until her retirement.

Erni was united in marriage to Bruce H. Muzzy in 1957. They had two children, Sonya (Mike) Paulsen of Oconto, NE and Daniel (Becky) Muzzy of Burlingame, KS. After traveling the states in a RV with Bruce and building a home in Colorado, they moved back to Lawrence in 2001. She was an active member of Lawrence Wesleyan Church until her move to Stone Hearth Estates in Gothenburg, NE, in 2015, after Bruce's death.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one sister, Esther Hernandez, of Manil, Ark.; and three sisters in law, Betty Jaimes, Joan Jaimes and Kaye Jaimes, all of Kansas City; a sister in law, in Lawrence, Jean Wright, Robert (Donna) Muzzy, and Juan (Micky) Ramos, as well as many nieces and nephews. Erni was preceded in death by her husband; parents; four brothers, Frank, Joe, Daniel and John; and one sister, Margaret.

Erni left an impression on everyone she ever met because of her big personality and her strong faith in the Lord. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lawrence. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, KS, sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.