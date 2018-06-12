Oct. 13, 1946 – Dec. 5, 2018

BURLINGAME — Elora Marie Bickford, Burlingame, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at her home. She was 72.

She was born Oct. 13, 1946, at Horton, the daughter of Willie H. and D. Alice Mellenbruch Smith. The family resided on a farm east of Fairview.

She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, northeast of Fairview. She attended school at Fairview, graduating in 1964. She then attended Topeka Vo Tech and became an LPN. She worked at Stormont-Vail Hospital for two years, St. Francis Hospital two years and Topeka Veterans Administration Hospital for 33 years.

She met Ron Bickford of Burlingame, while working at St. Francis Hospital. They were married June 13, 1967 at Immanuel Lutheran Church and lived all their married life at Burlingame. He survives of the home.

She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Osage City. She was very involved with her community as a fireman and first responder EMT. She also gave much time to Burlingame 4-H Club and Osage County Fair Board. She gave many gallons of her blood.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Daniel.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Teresa McNellis and husband, James, Burlingame, Marisa LaCoe and husband, Erik, Beloit, and Alicsa Mayer and husband, Dana, Alta Vista; a stepdaughter, Rhonda Moon, Lyndon; eight grandchildren, Tayson, Kiera, Ryanne, Laramie, Ronnie, Kiree, Beatty and Waylan; three step-grandsons; 10 step great-grandchildren; and a brother, Oliver Smith, Hiawatha.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Osage City. Family visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Volunteer Fire Department, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, or Midland Care Hospice, and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.