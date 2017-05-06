Oct. 22, 1920 – June 2, 2017

TOPEKA — Elizabeth Miller, 96, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2017 at Presbyterian Manor in Topeka, Kansas. She was 96.

She was born Oct. 22, 1920, in Lyon County, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Thomas Gilliland. She lived in Lyndon for 56 years before moving to Topeka in 2005.

She was a homemaker most of her life, but she had worked at Boeing in Wichita during World War II, at Smitty’s Dress Shop in Lyndon, and she was the Lyndon city treasurer for two years.

She was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women where she held several offices and Eastern Star. She was also a member of several Bridge Clubs, which she enjoyed.

She married Lee Edward Miller July 8, 1942, at Emporia. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2009.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Morris on Dec. 23, 1987; two brothers, Noble Gilliland and Orvin Gilliland; and a sister, Mary Ellen Lynn.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Vannostran and husband, Mike, Berryton; a son-in-law, Richard Morris and wife, Marla, Topeka; a sister, Ruby Morehead, Wichita; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. June 5 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon, and then proceed to Lyndon Cemetery for graveside services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lyndon United Methodist Church or Red Carpet Service at Topeka Library.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.