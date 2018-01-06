Jan. 27, 1915 – May 25, 2018

OVERBROOK — Eleanor Leon Phelon Smith, Scranton, died Friday, May 25, 2018, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 103.

She was born Jan. 27, 1915, the daughter of Clyde Roy and Olive Elizabeth Thompson Phelon.

Before her marriage, she worked as a childcare provider, telephone operator and schoolteacher.

She married Walter J. Smith Sept. 3,1938. He preceded her in death in 2008.

She was best known for her bountiful vegetable garden, but her real passion was her garden of Iris and Roses. Living along U.S. Highway 75, people often stopped to admire the flowers and she always loved to name each and every Iris plant in the garden.

She enjoyed music, both playing and singing. As a young adult, she took professional guitar lessons and was always glad to get the guitar out and lead the singing. At Brookside Retirement Community, where she resided for the past five years, she would always sing along to most of the old songs, never missing a word. Her alto voice could be heard whenever she sang.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and a granddaughter, Tracie Elizabeth Badger.

She is survived by a daughter, Elaine Smith Badger and husband, Tom Badger, Topeka; a son, Walter J. “Tyke” Smith III, Scranton; two grandchildren, Todd Badger, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Tara Phillips, Wichita; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was cremated. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Brookside Retirement Community, community room, Overbrook. The family will greet friends and relatives from 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the community room. Private family inurnment will be held at Highland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Osage County Historical Society and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

The family encourages casual dress for Eleanor's service.