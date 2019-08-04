Earl Eugene Rowe

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 04/08/2019 - 10:00

April 22, 1928 – April 5, 2019

TOPEKA — Earl Eugene Rowe, Topeka, formerly of Scranton, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at a Topeka hospital. He was 90.

He was born April 22, 1928, at Scranton, the son of Earl and Gracie McPhail Rowe. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1946.

He was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a farmer and stockman in the Scranton area for most of his life.

He married Lucille Ann Strickenfinger Oct. 4, 1953, at Scranton. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Rowe.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Debbie Laubach and husband, Fred, Topeka, Donna Sowers and husband, Alva, Overbrook, and Cathy Sowers and husband, David, Overbrook; four grandsons; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Rowe, Scranton.

A funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Road Community Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us