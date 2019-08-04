April 22, 1928 – April 5, 2019

TOPEKA — Earl Eugene Rowe, Topeka, formerly of Scranton, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at a Topeka hospital. He was 90.

He was born April 22, 1928, at Scranton, the son of Earl and Gracie McPhail Rowe. He graduated from Scranton High School in 1946.

He was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a farmer and stockman in the Scranton area for most of his life.

He married Lucille Ann Strickenfinger Oct. 4, 1953, at Scranton. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Rowe.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Debbie Laubach and husband, Fred, Topeka, Donna Sowers and husband, Alva, Overbrook, and Cathy Sowers and husband, David, Overbrook; four grandsons; six great grandchildren; and a brother, Dale Rowe, Scranton.

A funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Road Community Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.