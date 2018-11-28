Earl Dean Rogers

June 22, 1932 – Nov. 26, 2018

CLINTON, Mo. — Earl Dean “Bud” Rogers, Warsaw, Mo., died Monday, November 26, 2018, at the Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, Missouri. He was 86.

He was born on June 22, 1932, on Bessy Farm in Osage County, the son of Gilbert and Pearl Rogers.

He attended Bessy one-room school, Osage City and East Topeka Junior High School. He was a graduate of Kansas Highway Patrol Academy. He enlisted early in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge at the age of 19.

Throughout his life, he was employed as a union heavy equipment operator, undersheriff for Osage County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy for Jefferson and Douglas County Sheriff’s Departments, owner/operator for long-haul trucking, a small business owner and farmer in Overbrook, and retired from Kansas State Highway Patrol.

He married Leta Griffin in 1980 at Overbrook. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Ridgway Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 62, Overbrook, receiving his 50-year pin April 14, 2014. He was also a 32nd degree Mason with Topeka Valley of Scottish Rite and a member of ARAB Shrine, Topeka. He also was a member of Anderson Rebel American Legion Post, Overbrook, as well as serving on Overbrook Fire Department in the mid-1960s.

Besides his wife, he is survived by four children; Earl Gene Rogers, Danny Ray Rogers, Darrell Lee Rogers and Gilbert Oren Rogers “Little Buddy;” 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five stepchildren, Robin, Ronnie, Ricky, Randy and Robert; other relatives; and friends.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at Reser Funeral Home, Warsaw, Mo., with military honors. Burial will be 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and sent in care of Reser Funeral Home, P.O. Box 910, Warsaw, MO 65355.