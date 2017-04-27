April 7, 1929 – April 30, 2017

WAVERLY — Duane Young, Melvern, died April 30, 2017, at Sunset Manor, Waverly. He was 88.

He was born April 7, 1929, on the family farm southeast of Melvern, the son of Vincent and Agnes Andre Young. He lived all of his life near Melvern and graduated from Melvern High School in 1947.

He was a farmer and stockman all of his life. He also worked at Osage Products for a time and was a field assistant for ASCS in Lyndon. He was a member of the Melvern United Methodist Church.

He married Veva Tompkins July 11, 1948, at Melvern. She preceded him in death on Dec. 8, 2010.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Loretta Latta in 2005.

He is survived by three sons, Alan Young and wife, Linda, Wichita, Mitchell Young and wife, Michelle, Carbondale, and Mark Young and wife, Terry, Topeka; a sister, Donita Hotchkiss, Topeka; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. May 6 at Melvern United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 5 at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will be at Melvern Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melvern United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.