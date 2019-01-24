Jan. 28, 1929 – Jan. 21, 2019

OVERBROOK — Dorothy Evarts, Scranton, died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook. She was 89.

She was born Jan. 28, 1929, at Sparks, Ga., the daughter of Leonard and Jewell Hunter Lott. She grew up in Georgia and lived in Scranton since 1957.

She was a homemaker. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, canning, cooking southern food and spoiling her nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She married Rolo Evarts April 18, 1957, at Adel, Georgia. He survives of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Jewell; four brothers, JW Lott, LR Lott, Melvin Lott and Hardy Lott; a sister, Doris Freeman and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Florance.

Besides her husband, she is survived by five children, Linda Michael, Scranton, Lora Florance and husband, Kevin, Scranton, Phillip Evarts, Scranton, Lovella Long, Carbondale, and David Evarts and wife, Tammy, of Topeka; five brothers, Howard Lott, Emory Lott, Artis Lott, Roger Lott and Ronald Lott; two sisters, Beth Rogers and Joann Wright; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Scranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Carbondale Church of Christian Fellowship and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS. 66451.

