Dec. 2, 1927 – June 13, 2019

BURLINGAME — Dorothy E. Masters Anderson, Burlingame, passed peacefully at her home Thursday, June 13, 2019. She was 91.

She was born Dec. 2, 1927, the daughter of Bryan Masters and Lelia “Mae” McMurdo.

Dort, as her family and friends called her grew up on her parents’ farm southwest of Burlingame and attended 98 Schoolhouse, surrounded by her Masters cousins, with an eight-year perfect attendance.

Her first job, at age 15, was working for Mrs. McFarland, doing home duties and caring for her young son. In later years, she worked as a waitress, worked at Veteran Hospital and Iowa Beef.

She married Arlie Hallowell in 1948, which gave her four daughters. They divorced in 1962.

She married Robert “Bob” Anderson Aug. 14, 1971. With this marriage came travels to Aruba, Germany, Alaska, Florida, New York, and many hunting-camping trips.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister. Mable Reiser Shively; two brothers James and Loren Masters; a grandson, Charles R. Atchison; and her late husband, Robert L. Anderson, who died Aug. 6, 2010.

She was a fiercely devoted mother to her daughters who survive her, Linda Meyer and husband, Bud, Katherine McGuire, Connie Sue Hallowell, and Patty Kruzel and husband, Ron; a sister, Nellie Riggin Hall; six grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; five stepchildren, Steve Anderson, California, Michael Anderson, Lynn Synder and Laurie Anderson, all of New York, and Kathleen (Casey) Carpenter (deceased).

Linda, Connie Sue, and Patty want to thank their sister, Katherine, for being mom’s roommate and caregiver.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. Burial will follow at Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday, at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.