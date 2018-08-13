Aug. 2, 1933 – Aug. 12, 2018

TOPEKA — Doris Mae Harris Braunbeck, Carbondale, died Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka, surrounded by family and friends. She was 85.

She was born Aug. 2, 1933, the daughter of Richard and Nina Harris, Auburn.

She married Donald Braunbeck Oct. 15, 1955. They were married for 51 years before his passing.

She is survived by three children, Vicky Neely, Overland Park, Peggy Saunders and husband, Greg, Topeka, and Sally Conn and husband, Bill, Topeka; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Louise Tindell, Auburn, Alice Schick and husband, Darry, Tampa, Fla., and John Harris and wife, Patti, Ridgefield, Wash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Scranton. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Scranton.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Building Fund and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.