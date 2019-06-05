Feb. 27, 1933 – Feb. 5, 2019
OSAGE CITY — Donald W. Parks died Feb. 5, 2019, at an Osage City nursing home. He was 85.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. May 11 at Rapp Cemetery, Osage City.
Feb. 27, 1933 – Feb. 5, 2019
OSAGE CITY — Donald W. Parks died Feb. 5, 2019, at an Osage City nursing home. He was 85.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. May 11 at Rapp Cemetery, Osage City.
The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.
All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.
Print edition published every Thursday.