Donald W. Kurtz

Feb. 16, 1931 – April 2, 2017

AUBURN — Donald W. Kurtz, Auburn, formerly of Burlingame, died April 2, 2017, at Homestead Assisted Living. Auburn. He was 86.

He was born Feb. 16, 1931, at Downs, the son of Howard E. and Mabel H. Carey Kurtz. He graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1949.

He had a variety of careers including farmer, taxi driver, stone cutter, meat cutter and cooperative truck driver. He most recently retired from Hallmark Cards after 14 years in security and maintenance.

His membership and involvement at the Burlingame Federated Church spanned over half a century. His lifetime of volunteerism in community organizations included Meals on Wheels driver for many years, craft coordinator for Girl Scout camps and White Memorial Camp, VBS volunteer, Relay for Life, Adopt-a-Family and Topeka Rescue Mission.

He loved spending time with his family, enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, painting, woodworking and crafts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wanda Beemer and Virginia Black; a brother, Robert Kurtz; and a daughter-in-law, Kimberly Teeter Kurtz.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol Gurtler Kurtz, Auburn; four children, Nancy Fike and husband, Ron, Carbondale, Allen Kurtz and wife, Tammye, Little Rock, Ark., Steven Kurtz and wife, Kyle, Topeka, and Janet Hunt and husband, Scott, Auburn; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law Maynard Beemer, Appleton, Wisc.; and a sister-in-law, Linda Kurtz, Mesa, Ariz.

Family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. April 14 at Carey Funeral Home, Burlingame.

He was cremated. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. April 15 at Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame. A graveside inurnment service will be held immediately following the memorial service at Burlingame Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the Burlingame Federated Church following the graveside service for fellowship and a meal.

Memorial contributions may be made to Auburn Volunteer Fire Department or Burlingame Federated Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.