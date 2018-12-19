Donald Sloop

Jan. 28, 1930 – Dec. 18, 2018

TOPEKA — Donald "Don" Sloop, Lyndon, died Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at Midland Hospice House, Topeka. He was 88.

He was born Jan. 28, 1930, in rural Lyndon, the son of Lyle and Berneita Fanning Sloop. He lived all of his life in and around the Lyndon community. He graduated from Lyndon High School in 1949.

He was a farmer and stockman and owned and operated Sloop Sales and Service near Lyndon for 30 years. Don served in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Lyndon United Methodist Church, Future Farmers of America and National Farmers Organization. He served on Olivet and Valley Brook Township boards, rural water board and was a Vermeer Master Dealer in 2002.

He married Frances Borgelt March 13, 1954, at Kansas City, Mo. She preceded him in death on Sept. 1, 2017.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Sloop; his parents, Lyle and Berneita; a son-in-law, Cliff Alexander; a sister, Jean Burns-Johnson; an infant sister, Rose Anne Sloop; a niece, Jima Hope; and a nephew, Cory Sloop.

He is survived by his six children, Diane Alexander, Topeka, Sandra Silver and husband, Mark, Pulaski, Tenn., David Sloop and wife, Carla, Lyndon, Lynda Farwell and husband, Robert, Lyndon, Leeanna Remmert and husband, Jerry, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Susan Baayoun and husband, Assem, Wichita; five brothers, L.D. Sloop, Holton, Kenneth Sloop and wife, Ann, Topeka, Bill Sloop and wife, Joan, Osage City, Arlon Sloop and wife, Frances, Kansas City, Mo., and Dale Sloop and wife, Pat, Bel Air, Md.; four sisters, Evelyn Hope-Jones, Topeka, Eula Nitcher and husband, Kenny, Pomona, Norma Miller and husband, Gary, Lecompton and Kathy Tevis and husband, Don, Emporia; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Feltner Funeral Chapel, Lyndon. Burial will follow at Melvern Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Feltner Funeral Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice, Alzheimer's Association or Lyndon United Methodist Church and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Chapel, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.