Donald Atchison

Jan. 20, 1923 – Oct. 31, 2017
DENTON, Texas — Donald R. Atchison died Oct. 31, 2017 at Denton, Texas. He was 94.
He was born Jan. 20, 1931.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Overbrook Cemetery.
Jan. 20, 1923 – Oct. 31, 2017
DENTON, Texas — Donald R. Atchison died Oct. 31, 2017 at Denton, Texas. He was 94.
He was born Jan. 20, 1931.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Overbrook Cemetery.
The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.
All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.
Print edition published every Thursday.