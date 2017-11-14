May 10, 1937 – Nov. 12, 2017

OVERBROOK — Don Ray Faust, Overbrook, died after a struggle with COPD, Sunday, November 12, 2017, with his wife of 57 years by his side. He was 80.

He was born May 10, 1937, at Lincoln, Neb., the son of Earl and Alma Norris Faust. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where he attended grade school, junior high, high school and Iowa State University. He was a member of the Iowa National Guard until he joined the U.S. Air Force.

He was trained in electronics at Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Miss., and served at various Air Force bases throughout the Midwest. His last assignment was Omaha, Neb., where he met his future wife, Deanna Faye Bulmer.

He married Deanna Bulmer May 8, 1960, at Michigan Valley. She survives.

After leaving the Air Force, they moved to Monahans, Texas, where their daughter Rae Ann was born. He served as a field engineer with R.C.A. at Pyote, Texas for a short period before moving to Omaha then Hastings, Neb.

He left R.C.A. and began working for Dictaphone Corporation at multiple locations in Iowa and landed in Waukee, Iowa where he worked for Bell and Howell Corporation in various management positions throughout the midwest. He was employed in Omaha when he retired in 1997.

Once retired, Don and Deanna moved to their farm in Kansas where they temporarily lived in a motor home while their current house was being built.

He was a member of the Chippewa Good Sam’s Club and the Michigan Valley United Methodist Church. They took many trips in the motor home and wintered in Texas. He enjoyed following the Kansas City Royals, Kansas State University and Kansas University basketball, along with hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Faust; and a brother, Robert Earl Faust.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rae Ann Clemons and husband, Dave, Overbrook; a granddaughter, Hailey Jo Mueller and husband, Kris, Manhattan; a grandson, Matthew W. Frey and wife, Kayla, Greer, S.C.; a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Frey; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Faust, Newton, Iowa; several brother and sister-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Michigan Valley United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Valley United Methodist Church and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.