April 10, 1947 – Dec. 15, 2016

OVERBROOK—Deborah Lee Greenfield, Overbrook, died Dec. 15, 2016, in the presence of her loved ones. She was 69.

She was born April 10, 1947, at Michigan Valley, the daughter of John R. Athon and Margaret E. (Trendel) Athon. She graduated from Overbrook Rural High School with the class of 1965.

She was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Santa Fe Trail High School cafeteria for over 25 years.

She was a member of the Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. She was also a charter member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 421, Overbrook, and the Red Hat Society. She regularly traveled on bus trips with friends from Overbrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter.

She is survived by two sons, Brant Greenfield and wife, Dodie, Overbrook, and Kevin Greenfield and wife, Amy, Scranton; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Athon and wife, Louise, Tonganoxie, and Thomas Athon and wife, Twila, Overbrook; and two sisters, Saundra Norton and husband, George, Clarksville, Ind., and Kelly Mabon, Topeka.

The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Cross Road Community Church, Scranton. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Dec. 19 at Cross Road Community Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or Brookside Retirement Community and sent in care of Greenwood-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lamb-roberts.com.