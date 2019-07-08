Feb. 3, 1933 – July 11, 2019

CLINTON, Okla. — Dean Gilliland died Thursday, July 11,2019, at Clinton Veteran Center, Clinton, Okla. He was 86.

He was born Feb. 3, 1933, at Osage City, the oldest of seven children. He graduated from Osage City High School in 1951. Following graduation, he farmed and worked on several area constructions jobs. He joined the Navy, in January 1952 and spent most of his Naval career in the submarine service, until his retirement in September 1974.

He married Wilma Carlson May 19, 1954, near Osage City. Wilma was killed in a tragic car accident on May 25, 1954, near Hannibal, Mo., as the newlyweds were traveling to Connecticut, where he was stationed.

He married Mary Longo Sept. 24, 1956, at New London, Conn. To this marriage five children were born. They later divorced.

He married Sharon Hull March 1, 1976, at Gaithersburg, Md.. After several years the couple retired and settled at Elk City; Okla., where Sharon continues to live.

Dean and wife, Sharon were both career Navy veterans. Their choice to serve our great nation allowed them to live a life that many could only imagine. Their years of Naval service took them to several locations in the continental U.S. and to Naval bases around the world, including Hawaii, Japan and Italy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; parents, Clifford and Ruth Jones Gilliland; two brothers, Jack and Bill; a sister, Delores Gilliland; and a brother-in-law Howard Butterfield.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon, of the home; and five children, from his second marriage, Clifford, Christine, Kenneth, Frank and Anna; two brothers, Louis (Doris) and Mike (Patty); a sister, Ruth Butterfield; and many friends and relatives.

Dean's final request, was to be cremated and have his ashes cast to the sea, an age old Naval tradition.