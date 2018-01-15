Sept. 15, 1935 – Jan. 14, 2018

OSAGE CITY — Dean Croucher died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at his home in Osage City. He was 82.

He was born Sept. 15, 1935, at Burlingame, the son of Arthur and Emma Jones Croucher. He grew up in Burlingame and lived in Osage City most of his life.

He graduated from Osage City High School in 1953. He worked as an environmental manager for nursing homes in Osage City. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve and was a member of the Eagles in Osage City.

He married Rita Lamond July 4, 1987, at Dragoon Park. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Emma; two brothers, Gene Croucher and Glenn Croucher; and a sister, Darlene Calhoun.

Besides his wife, he is survived a brother, Jimmy Croucher and wife, Patricia, Vassar; a sister, Naomi Decker, Burlingame; two sister-in-laws, Beverly Welch An LeAnn Croucher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Feltner Funeral Home, Lyndon. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Burial will follow at Osage City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or Eagles Club and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at feltnerfuneralhome.com.