Nov. 1, 1955 – Aug. 17, 2019

LYNDON — David W. Wilson departed this life Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Lyndon. He was 63.

He was born Nov. 1, 1955, at Ottawa, the son of Robert K. and Betty J. Peterson Wilson. He lived in Ottawa for nearly 30 years before moving to Lyndon in 1982.

He attended school at Ottawa, but his real education came from hard work, friends and his interest in making things work. He worked for Duke Manufacturing, Hanna's Auto, Wolf Creek Power Plant and City of Lyndon, with many other jobs in between. He started working for City of Lyndon in 2003, as maintenance supervisor for 16 years. He took great pride in the small town that is his family's lifetime home.

His true passion was Harley Davidson motorcycles and riding with friends. He took great pride in the house that he built with the help of his family and friends.

He married Cathy Bronson Brecheisen Dec. 8, 1982, at Lyndon. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty; and a brother, Michael Peterson.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Heath Brecheisen and wife, Melissa and Blake Wilson and wife, Jody; a daughter, Hannah Wilson; a niece, Kelsey Bronson; seven grandchildren, Ariel, Haley and Ethan Brecheisen, Davey, Jack, Miah and Hank Wilson, all of Lyndon; a brother, Gordan Wilson; and two sisters, Judith Johnson and Lisa Samora.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Mt. Pleasant Community Church, southeast of Lyndon. Burial will follow at Vassar Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8

Memorial contributions may be made to the David Wilson Memorial Fund, to be designated later and sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, KS 66451.