Aug. 13, 1938 – Jan. 26, 2018

AUBURN — David Frank Butler, Auburn, formerly of Harveyville, died Jan. 26, 2018. He was 79.

He was born Aug. 13, 1938, at Harveyville, the son of J. Willis and Clyda Fouts Butler.

He married Irma Dryden April 17, 1964, at Topeka. She survives. They resided in Harveyville most of their married lives until moving to Auburn seven years ago.

He was a lifelong contractor in the concrete business in the surrounding towns and countryside. He and a partner, Chris Lister, owned their own concrete business for 23 years.

He was a terrific grandpa and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing and trap shooting with sons and grandsons.

He was a long term member and a leader at Harveyville Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James “Doc” Butler DVM, Valentine, Neb.

Besides his his wife of 53 years, he is survived by four children, Matt Butler and wife, Mandy, Harveyville, Tina Fisher and husband, Bruce, Prescott, Ariz., Randy Brammell and wife, Toni, Berryton, and Dan Brammell and wife, Kathy, Cherry Hill, N.J.; two brothers, Vern Butler and wife, Wanda, Sahuarita, Ariz., and Jack Butler and Nancy Larson, Las Vegas, Nev.; 16 grandchildren, Willis Butler, Wyatt Butler, Karen Fulcher, Kristin Burke, Lindsay Groya, Scott Brown, Mark Brown, Troy Tillman, Stacy Parrish, Andy Tillman, Logan Brammell, Marian Eads, Max Brammell, Brandilynn Simons, John Fisher and Julia Warren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at Church of Christ, Harveyville. Memorial services will follow at 11 a.m. The family will hold a private inurnment at Harveyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association or Harveyville Church of Christ and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.